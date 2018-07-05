Move Over, Shah Rukh Khan. It's Suhana In Spain That The Internet Is Obsessing Over

Highlights
- The Khans are vacationing with Gauri's brother Vikrant and his family
- Suhana received a thumbs-up for the confidence she exuded in the photos
- Some Internet users trolled Suhana for her choice of outfit
Shah Rukh Khan and family are vacationing in Italy and pictures from their holiday are sending the Internet into a meltdown. A new photo, shared by a fan club, features Suhana and AbRam with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba) soaking up the sun. The self-appointed fashion police of Instagram gave Suhana a thumbs-up for the confidence with which she pulled off the look while a section of Internet slammed her choice of outfit (expected yet unnecessary). Suhana's vacation wardrobe can make any fashion-savvy person go green with envy. Soon after the bikini photo, Suhana's picture of posing at the Catedral de Mallorca, dressed in a striped jumpsuit took the Internet by storm.
Here are photos from Suhana's Spanish travel diary:
My hotty Babes Follow her @_suhanaakhan2 . . . #suhanakhan #srk #shahrukhkhanlovers #shahrukhkhanclub #shahrukhkhanfanclub #shahrukhkhanfans #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhandesigns #gaurikhan #bollywoodlove #bollywoodactors #bollywoodqueen #bollywoodmusic #bollywoodsong #bollywoodstar #bollywoodsongs #bollywoodmovies #bollywoodmovie #bollywooddance #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactor #bollywoodactress #bollywoodstyle #bollywood
Good morning Follow her @_suhanaakhan2 . . . #suhanakhan #srk #shahrukhkhanlovers #shahrukhkhanclub #shahrukhkhanfanclub #shahrukhkhanfans #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhandesigns #gaurikhan #bollywoodlove #bollywoodactors #bollywoodqueen #bollywoodmusic #bollywoodsong #bollywoodstar #bollywoodsongs #bollywoodmovies #bollywoodmovie #bollywooddance #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactor #bollywoodactress #bollywoodstyle #bollywood
Earlier this week, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of Suhana and her cousins' Suite Life On Deck.
Before that, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a picture of himself and Suhana during the sunset from Barcelona. SRK shared the picture on his Instagram story which was later picked up by fan clubs. He captioned it: "Sun kissed."
On Thursday, Gauri Khan also shared a picture of her mother Savita Chhiba posing along with Vikrant and his wife.
The Khans and the Chhibas' vacation album is definitely setting family vacation goals.