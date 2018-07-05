Move Over, Shah Rukh Khan. It's Suhana In Spain That The Internet Is Obsessing Over

Suhana and AbRam with their cousins. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and family are vacationing in Italy and pictures from their holiday are sending the Internet into a meltdown. A new photo, shared by a fan club, features Suhana and AbRam with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba) soaking up the sun. The self-appointed fashion police of Instagram gave Suhana a thumbs-up for the confidence with which she pulled off the look while a section of Internet slammed her choice of outfit (expected yet unnecessary). Suhana's vacation wardrobe can make any fashion-savvy person go green with envy. Soon after the bikini photo, Suhana's picture of posing at the Catedral de Mallorca, dressed in a striped jumpsuit took the Internet by storm.



Here are photos from Suhana's Spanish travel diary:





Earlier this week, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of Suhana and her cousins' Suite Life On Deck.



Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT



Before that, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a picture of himself and Suhana during the sunset from Barcelona. SRK shared the picture on his Instagram story which was later picked up by fan clubs. He captioned it: "Sun kissed."



Screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story



On Thursday, Gauri Khan also shared a picture of her mother Savita Chhiba posing along with Vikrant and his wife.



A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT



The Khans and the Chhibas' vacation album is definitely setting family vacation goals.



