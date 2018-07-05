Move Over, Shah Rukh Khan. It's Suhana In Spain That The Internet Is Obsessing Over

Suhana's vacation wardrobe can make any fashion-savvy person go green with envy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 05, 2018 10:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Move Over, Shah Rukh Khan. It's Suhana In Spain That The Internet Is Obsessing Over

Suhana and AbRam with their cousins. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Khans are vacationing with Gauri's brother Vikrant and his family
  2. Suhana received a thumbs-up for the confidence she exuded in the photos
  3. Some Internet users trolled Suhana for her choice of outfit

Shah Rukh Khan and family are vacationing in Italy and pictures from their holiday are sending the Internet into a meltdown. A new photo, shared by a fan club, features Suhana and AbRam with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba) soaking up the sun. The self-appointed fashion police of Instagram gave Suhana a thumbs-up for the confidence with which she pulled off the look while a section of Internet slammed her choice of outfit (expected yet unnecessary). Suhana's vacation wardrobe can make any fashion-savvy person go green with envy. Soon after the bikini photo, Suhana's picture of posing at the Catedral de Mallorca, dressed in a striped jumpsuit took the Internet by storm.

Here are photos from Suhana's Spanish travel diary:
 

 


Earlier this week, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of Suhana and her cousins' Suite Life On Deck.
 

 

Suite Life On Deck

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


Before that, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a picture of himself and Suhana during the sunset from Barcelona. SRK shared the picture on his Instagram story which was later picked up by fan clubs. He captioned it: "Sun kissed."
 

srk instagram

Screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story


On Thursday, Gauri Khan also shared a picture of her mother Savita Chhiba posing along with Vikrant and his wife.
 

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


The Khans and the Chhibas' vacation album is definitely setting family vacation goals.

Suhana recently completed her final term at Ardingly in England. It's known that Suhana, 18, wants to pursuit a career in films, which Shah Rukh says she can after completing her education. Suhana's elder brother Aryan is studying films in California while, AbRam, 5, is living in Mumbai with his parents.

 

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

shah rukh khansuhana khansuhana khan bikini pics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................