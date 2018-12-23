Virat Kohli 'Loved' Anushka Sharma's Zero, Especially Her Performance: 'She Was Outstanding'

Virat and Anushka with Shah Rukh at their wedding reception (courtesy iamsrk)

Virat Kohli sliced out time from his busy schedule to watch Anushka Sharma's Christmas release Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Virat, who is currently in Australia, shared his review of the Aanand L Rai-directed film and wrote: "Saw Zero and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well." In his tweet, the 30-year-old cricketer also singled out his actress wife's performance for an appreciatory note. "Loved Anushka Sharma's performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding," he also wrote in his tweet. In Zero, Anushka has been cast as a specially-abled space scientist, who aspires to put India on the map with a successful landing on Mars.

Virat is currently in Melbourne, where Team India are gearing up for the third Test versus Australia, starting December 26. Read his tweet for wife Anushka Sharma here.

Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 23, 2018

Virat Kohli had also given a massive shout out to Anushka Sharma after Sui Dhaaga hit screens. "Mauji was superb, Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. So proud my love, Anushka Sharma," he had tweeted.

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Ahead of that, Anushka featured in horror thriller Pari, which Virat had reviewed as her best performance ever: "Watched Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you!"

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile on Friday, while Zero fetched appreciation for the film's lead cast, the storyline of the movie received middling reviews by critics and audiences alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Shah Rukh cannot be faulted. He gives his hundred per cent to liven up Zero, but for a film running on empty that is only a zero-sum game. Anushka contorts her face and angles her lips to deliver her lines - Full marks to her for effort. Katrina, who inevitably makes her entry with an item number, tries her best to convey the angst of a public figure whose life is a series of mishaps."

Zero has raked in Rs 38.36 crores in two days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.