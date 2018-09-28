The Sui Dhaaga Review We Were Waiting For: "Anushka Sharma, So Proud My Love," Tweets Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli cheered for Anushka Sharma at a special screening of Sui Dhaaga last evening

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 28, 2018 13:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Sui Dhaaga Review We Were Waiting For: 'Anushka Sharma, So Proud My Love,' Tweets Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Sui Dhaaga screening in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mamta's character stole my heart totally: Virat
  2. "Don't miss it, guys," he added
  3. Virat had previously reviewed NH10 and Pari for Anushka

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who cheered for his wife Anushka Sharma at a special screening of Sui Dhaaga last evening, reviewed the film and wrote, "Saw Sui Dhaaga film for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional roller-coaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. Mauji was superb, Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. So proud my love, Anushka Sharma." In the end he also added a disclaimer - "Don't miss it, guys!" Virat had previously praised Anushka for her performances in NH10 and Pari.

Read Virat's tweets here.

 

 

Varun Dhawan, who stars opposite Anushka Sharma, added a tongue-in-cheek reply to Virat Kohli's post and wrote:

 

Anushka and Virat cheerfully arrived for the screening while Varun's plus one was his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

0k6u66jo

 

t44pfopg

 

Sui Dhaaga hit the screens on Friday and is one of the most-awaited releases of 2018. The film is based on the ideology of Make In India campaign. "I think this film is a full on family entertainer. It's very emotional yet funny film and along with that we have tried to give strong message through the film," Anushka earlier told news agency IANS.

Earlier this year, Anushka took Virat and her parents to watch Pari. Virat was quick enough to post his review.

 

 

While Anushka's NH10 released in 2015, when they were dating.

 

 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017 in Italy.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sui Dhaagaanushka sharmavirat kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleAyodhya VerdictThugs Of Hindostan TrailerTanushree DuttaTamil NewsRoyal EnfieldNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................