The Sui Dhaaga Review We Were Waiting For: 'Anushka Sharma, So Proud My Love,' Tweets Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Sui Dhaaga screening in Mumbai

Highlights Mamta's character stole my heart totally: Virat "Don't miss it, guys," he added Virat had previously reviewed NH10 and Pari for Anushka

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who cheered for his wife Anushka Sharma at a special screening of Sui Dhaaga last evening, reviewed the film and wrote, "Saw Sui Dhaaga film for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional roller-coaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. Mauji was superb, Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. So proud my love, Anushka Sharma." In the end he also added a disclaimer - "Don't miss it, guys!" Virat had previously praised Anushka for her performances in NH10 and Pari.

Read Virat's tweets here.

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Varun Dhawan, who stars opposite Anushka Sharma, added a tongue-in-cheek reply to Virat Kohli's post and wrote:

Virat you knw who is going to be named mauji next lol but thank u for coming again and yes ab Mamta has no more promotions. Lots of love get well soon champ https://t.co/L2ceT59Q05 — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 28, 2018

Anushka and Virat cheerfully arrived for the screening while Varun's plus one was his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Sui Dhaaga hit the screens on Friday and is one of the most-awaited releases of 2018. The film is based on the ideology of Make In India campaign. "I think this film is a full on family entertainer. It's very emotional yet funny film and along with that we have tried to give strong message through the film," Anushka earlier told news agency IANS.

Earlier this year, Anushka took Virat and her parents to watch Pari. Virat was quick enough to post his review.

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

While Anushka's NH10 released in 2015, when they were dating.

Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017 in Italy.