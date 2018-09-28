Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Stitch Together Agreeable Underdog Tale

Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav

Director: Sharat Katariya

Rating: 2.5 Stars (Out of 5)

Well-intentioned but somewhat facile in parts, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India stitches together an agreeable tale of a small-town wedded couple's attempt to set up a garment business in the face of daunting challenges. The film's lead pair, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, despite operating well outside their respective comfort zones, achieve optimum results. The two get into the warp and woof of the tale quickly, and charmingly, enough to help the film rise a few notches above the ordinary in terms of appeal and impact.

Mauji (Dhawan) and Mamta (Sharma) have been married for a while but they never have anything to say directly to each other. Theirs isn't a match made in heaven. It is a loveless relationship that rests on communicating solely via family intermediaries. Mauji's exasperated father (Raghubir Yadav) frets over his son's floundering ways, but there is little on the horizon that could spur Mauji into life-altering action.

He works in a shop that sells sewing machines while the wife is trapped in the domestic grind. The latter, a skilled embroiderer, comes into her own when she realizes that her guileless husband could do infinitely better in life than serving the whims and fancies of his exploitative employers. She eggs him on to become an entrepreneur. The twosome strive to push their way out of the trough as Mauji gathers the courage to branch out and tap into his inherited tailoring chops.

Sui Dhaaga tells the classic tale of an underdog fighting parental cynicism, scheming acquaintances and his own shaky resolve on the way to realizing his full potential, but it isn't as if the character of the woman is condemned to secondary status in the film's overall scheme of things. Mamta, deceptively steely and clear-headed, morphs into a genuinely strong figure. Anushka gets into the skin of a housewife who sheds her docility and takes on the role of a driving force for a diffident partner.

Writer-director Sharat Katariya (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) reveals a refreshing adroitness once again at creating the milieu of a small town that sits on the edge of modernity but cannot break free from its traditional values. Sui Dhaaga is set in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The characters that populate this landscape are largely believable. So notwithstanding the occasional wobbles that the film has to reckon with, it sails through in one piece.

Sui Dhaaga falls well short of perfection, but it never comes unstuck. It passes muster as a wholesome entertainer embellished with humour, warmth, authentic emotional trappings and actors adept at going seamlessly along with the flow. Definitely worth the price of the ticket, if not more.

(This is a short review. Please check back soon for the full version)