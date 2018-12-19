Zero Stars Katrina Kaif And Anushka Sharma Bring Christmas Vibes On Instagram

Katrina Kaif shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, "your smiles are precious," read a comment on the their picture, taken during Zero promotions. It was shared by Katrina with the caption, "A little Christmas cheer." In the postcard-worthy picture, the duo hug each other and Anushka smiles cheerfully for the cameras. The post has been liked by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Sania Mirza and others. The picture appears to be taken while Katrina and Anushka promoted Zero with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Indian Idol 10. "Friendship goals" and "two favourites in one picture" are some of the other comments on their picture.

Take a look.

Zero is Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka's forthcoming film, which releases this Friday. Amidst the promotion duties, the actors also treat their Instafam to some fabulous pictures of themselves from the events. Here are some.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is a love triangle. SRK plays vertically challenged Bauua Singh, Katrina stars as an alcoholic actress Babita Singh and Anushka features as cerebral palsy patient Aafia, also a scientist. Bauua Singh falls in love with Aafia, but later gets romantically involved with Babita Singh.

Salman Khan also features in a cameo in Zero while the film also stars actors like stars Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan.

Zero will be Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka's second film together after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Anushka had made her film debut opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.