Shah Rukh Khan TED Talks Speech Quoted By John Cena, Actor Thanks Him For "Spreading Goodness"

John Cena's admiration for Shah Rukh Khan resurfaces with his recent Twitter post and SRK couldn't help but thank his "friend" for the gesture

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 09, 2018 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shah Rukh Khan TED Talks Speech Quoted By John Cena, Actor Thanks Him For 'Spreading Goodness'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena's Twitter conversation is trending
  2. John Cena shared an inspirational quote from SRK's TED Talk
  3. Shah Rukh Khan thanked him for the gesture

"Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It's important to inspire so many kids who look up to you as their hero," this is how Shah Rukh Khan thanked his wrestler "friend" John Cena on Twitter for quoting him. On Monday, American wrestler and television show host John Cena shared an inspirational quote on twitter, which was delivered by Shah Rukh Khan on TED Talk last year. John tweeted, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous, Shah Rukh Khan." Since Shah Rukh Khan and John, both are renowned personalities of their respective fields, it doesn't come as a surprise that the twitter conversation is trending.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena's conversation here:
 

 


And John Cena added:
 

 


This is not the first time that their Twitter conversation featured in headlines. Earlier this year, John Cena shared Shah Rukh Khan's TED Talk video on Twitter and wrote, "This was randomly put up in a small article and very glad I stumbled across it." To which Shah Rukh Khan had replied, "Thanks for taking out time to see it. Wish I can see you someday." It wouldn't be wrong to address John Cena as a SRK fan, considering the fact that he is frequently seen documenting his admiration for the actor on social media. In the past, John posted quite a few pics of Shah Rukh and has also expressed how he is inspired by the actor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Here are some of the posts that we are talking about:

 

 

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

 


On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, where he will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The film is expected to hit the screens in December this year.

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

nshah rukh khan john cenashah rukh ted talks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................