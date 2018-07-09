Shah Rukh Khan TED Talks Speech Quoted By John Cena, Actor Thanks Him For 'Spreading Goodness'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena's Twitter conversation is trending John Cena shared an inspirational quote from SRK's TED Talk Shah Rukh Khan thanked him for the gesture

"Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It's important to inspire so many kids who look up to you as their hero," this is how Shah Rukh Khan thanked his wrestler "friend" John Cena on Twitter for quoting him. On Monday, American wrestler and television show host John Cena shared an inspirational quote on twitter, which was delivered by Shah Rukh Khan on TED Talk last year. John tweeted, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous, Shah Rukh Khan." Since Shah Rukh Khan and John, both are renowned personalities of their respective fields, it doesn't come as a surprise that the twitter conversation is trending.



Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena's conversation here:



Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It's important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018



And John Cena added:



Your words and work reach so many. They have helped me smile, laugh, think, and grow. Thank you, for being you. https://t.co/jQOuU2m6vf — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018



This is not the first time that their Twitter conversation featured in headlines. Earlier this year, John Cena shared Shah Rukh Khan's TED Talk video on Twitter and wrote, "This was randomly put up in a small article and very glad I stumbled across it." To which Shah Rukh Khan had replied, "Thanks for taking out time to see it. Wish I can see you someday." It wouldn't be wrong to address John Cena as a SRK fan, considering the fact that he is frequently seen documenting his admiration for the actor on social media. In the past, John posted quite a few pics of Shah Rukh and has also expressed how he is inspired by the actor.

This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it https://t.co/jZ8gLONB6k via @TEDTalks — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 21, 2017

thx for taking out time to 'See' it. Wish I can 'See u' someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghosthttps://t.co/uA5XJ5LJdv — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 22, 2017



Here are some of the posts that we are talking about:

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:14am PST

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:59am PDT



On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, where he will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The film is expected to hit the screens in December this year.