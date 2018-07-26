Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Never Made Zero Director Feel Like They Were Superstars

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero teaser. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead role in Zero Salman Khan features in a cameo in the film Zero releases on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might be the biggest names in the industry but according to filmmaker Aanand L Rai, both the actors are extremely humble and they "never made him realise that he is working with two superstars," reports news agency IANS. Aanand, who recently directed both the actors in Zero (Shah Rukh plays the lead role in the film whereas Salman features in a cameo role in the movie), told IANS that he was happy to work with them. "If you meet somebody and if you understand that person while interacting or spending time with him then, he doesn't give you vibes of a star. It creates such a relationship or an atmosphere where they never made me realise that both of them are the superstars with their greatness," IANS quoted him as saying.

This is not the first time that Aanand L Rai has documented his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this month, Aanand shared a caricature of Shah Rukh's character from the movie on social media and wrote: "I really don't know whether it's this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab. Have enjoyed every moment of filming Zero."

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have co-starred in films such as Karan Arjun and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. They have also made cameo appearances in each other's films. They were last seen together in the 2017 film Tubelight.

We got a glimpse of Salman Khan in the teaser of Zero, which released on Eid. Check out the teaser here:

Zero is a romantic drama, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen portraying the role of a dwarf. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who will be seen playing the roles of an alcoholic actress and a scientist, respectively. The film is scheduled to release on December 21 this year.

(With inputs from IANS)