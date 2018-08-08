Shah Rukh Khan Has 'Special' Plans For Zero Promotions

Zero releases in December! (courtesy YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan may be barred from sharing details about his upcoming movie Zero but looks like he has formulated special plans for the film's promotions. A source close to the movie told Bollywood Life that the 52-year-old actor is planning to promote the movie on an international level and is all set to tour cities across the world. About Shah Rukh's "special" plans for "Shah Rukh Khan will go global with Zero's promotions. There will be city tours but it won't be restricted to India alone. In fact, he has special plans of promoting it on an international level," Bollywood Life quoted the source as saying.

If you notice, Team Zero released the film's promotional teasers very strategically - the first one arrived right at the start of the New Year while a more elaborate teaser was shared on Eid.

Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf named Bauua Singh in Zero, which also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero will also witness a special appearance by Salman Khan, a glimpse of which we got in the teaser of the film. However, not much is known about the much-awaited Zero with even its lead actor embargoed to reveal details about the movie. In an interview to IANS recently, Shah Rukh said he's been given a diktat from the director: "Aanand L Rai has told me that 'Only I will talk about this film and you will not talk about the film'. So, I will not talk about the film and he will talk about it."

However, while there's been no official confirmation about the roles in which Katrina and Anushka have been cast in, folks on the Internet speculate that Katrina may be seen as an alcoholic star while Anushka will portray a genius scientist.

Zero has booked the Christmas slot this year with December 21 as the release date.