Shah Rukh Khan Can't Talk About Zero, Sorry. Diktat From Director

Shah Rukh Khan at Vogue Beauty Awards

Shah Rukh Khan, who is continually bombarded with questions about his upcoming film Zero (which happens to be one of the most anticipated films this year), said that he has been asked by his film's director Aanand L Rai to not divulge details about the film, news agency IANS reported. "Aanand L Rai has told me that 'Only I will talk about this film and you will not talk about the film'. So, I will not talk about the film and he will talk about it," IANS quoted Shah Rukh as saying. When Shah Rukh was asked about the trailer release date of Zero, this is what he said: "I genuinely don't know about it. The whole creative aspect of the film is handled by Colour Yellow Productions (Aanand L Rai's production firm)."

Shah Rukh, who interacted with the media on the sidelines of the Vogue Beauty Awards on Tuesday night, also told IANS that the post-production work is solely being handled by the director and his team, hence, key dates about the film's promotions will only be decided by Mr Rai: "They are at it. The kind of work that I do in the film is really enjoyable but it is also very time consuming, so I have decided to keep myself away from the creative aspect of the film. It's not like a regular film where you decide today to do a certain thing and tomorrow you have finished it. So, we have decided it, but when it will be ready, that is known to Aanand Sir and his technical team."

It was a very special night for Shah Rukh Khan at the Vogue Beauty Awards since he was honoured with the 'Ultimate Man Of The Decade' award. It was a big day for the actor also because he unveiled the August issue of Vogue magazine, which features his daughter Suhana Khan on the cover - her first ever magazine cover. "It's a really nice moment for me. It's the biggest responsibility for my children that they have been given such a big platform, so they have to work much harder. I think if you are able to give them responsibility," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted the cover image and a picture of him launching the magazine at the event. "Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are... except when it comes to our children.' So sending you all my love and a big hug. Hello, Suhana Khan," wrote the actor.

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will release on December 21 this year. Shah Rukh will be seen portraying the role of a dwarf while Katrina and Anushka have reportedly been cast as an alcoholic actress and a scientist respectively.

(With IANS inputs)