Thugs Of Hindostan Song Manzoor-E-Khuda: Katrina Kaif's Dance Moves Are Not The Only Highlight

Still from the song Manzoor-E-Khuda (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Manzoor-E-Khuda was released in the form of a teaser The full song is expected to release in theatres Manzoor-E-Khuda is the third song from the film to be released

Manzoor-E-Khuda, the third song from Thugs Of Hindostan's playlist, released on Wednesday in the form of a teaser - just the way Suraiyya was introduced. Yash Raj Films, who dropped the teaser, described the song as one that sets the mood for action and adventure: "This Diwali, get ready for an explosion of action and adventure!" Now that we have already been introduced to Suraiyya as a popular dancer from 1795 India, she returns to set the floor on fire in Manzoor-E-Khuda. But her brilliance on the dance floor isn't the only highlight of the song.

The one-minute-long teaser is punctuated with glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan AKA Khudabaksh and his fauj of thugs fighting off the East India Company in a sea-battle of ships, swords and bombastic cannons! For a change, it also appears that Aamir Khan, who plays conman Firangi Mullah, is fighting for Khudabaksh's army with utmost sincerity but surprisingly, Manzoor-E-Khuda also ends with a cliff-hanging moment of sword fight between Firangi and Khudabaksh with Amitabh Bachchan narrating the motto of the Thugs Of Hindostan - "Agaar azadi hai gunah, toh qubul hai sazaa. Ab toh hoga wohi, jo hai manzoor-e-khuda!" This rings a bell? Yes, we heard Khudabaksh echoing the same when the trailer released last month. The song also has glimpses of Khudabaksh's second in command deadly archer Zafira, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

You may expect the full version of Manzoor-E-Khuda ahead of the film's release, unlike Suraiyya, for which the makers said the full song will only release with the movie. Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of Manzoor-E-Khuda:

While we understand that the wait is too difficult, you can only meet the Thugs Of Hindostan in theatres on November 8.