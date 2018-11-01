Almost Zero Hour: Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Countdown Begins With New Posters

Shah Rukh Khan shared Zero posters (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

A day before releasing the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, the makers treated us to two brand new posters from the forthcoming film. The first poster features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in a romantic pose while the second one stars him with Anushka Sharma in a happy mood. "Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai," is how SRK described his moment with Katrina, who looks resplendent in a red thigh high-slit dress and strikes an intense pose with Bauua Singh, played by the 52-year-old superstar. For the poster with Anushka, SRK wrote, "Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai." She is seen sitting on a wheelchair and a happy Bauua Singh poses beside her. They have been pictured at the busy Connaught Place in Delhi.

With Zero posters, the countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday begins. He will turn 53 on November 2.

Isn't she the most beautiful!!! My friend with the loveliest heart...thanks for making Zero come true. pic.twitter.com/5dt4C6EptR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Isn't she the warmest and kindest! My friend...Thanks for bringing Zero to life! pic.twitter.com/I0HKPiznAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

On Wednesday, it was announced that the much-awaited trailer of Zero will be unveiled on the superstar's birthday in a big fat event. The trailer will release at the IMAX in Mumbai's Wadala, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding that the makers are recreating a Meerut like-setting as part of the film is set in the city.

More on #Zero... SRK and Aanand L Rai will launch #ZeroTrailer at IMAX Wadala [Mumbai] on SRK's birthday [2 Nov]... The makers are recreating Meerut at the venue, since a portion of the film is filmed in Meerut. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

A few of the celebs and some industry insiders have already enjoyed a special screening of the Zero trailer, including Aamir Khan, who tweeted this morning: "Just one word - outstanding. Congratulations, Aanand L Rai. Katrina is fantastic, Anushka is unbelievable and Shah Rukh, you have outdone yourself. Can't wait to watch the film."

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

In Zero, Shah Rukh has been cast as Bauua Singh - a vertically challenged character. It is believed that Katrina is playing an alcoholic actress while Anushka stars a genius scientist.

In case you didn't know, Salman Khan also has a cameo in Zero, a glimpse of which was shared in the Eid-special teaser.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is expected to hit screens on December 21.