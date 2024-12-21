Shah Rukh Khan's Phone's Wallpaper Is Every <i>Desi</i> Dad Ever

Shah Rukh Khan takes his daddy duties seriously. On Thursday night (December 19), the superstar attended his son AbRam's annual school function with his wife Gauri and their daughter Suhana. Out of the several pictures and videos from the event that have been circulating online, one photo caught our special attention.

In the snap posted by a fan page on X, SRK's phone wallpaper is visible. And guess what? It is AbRam on the wallpaper. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to find out the original picture of the cute cupcake.

Here, AbRam, dressed in a puffer jacket, is looking at the camera. It seems the picture was clicked during one of their family holidays.

See the post here:

AbRam is only 11 years old, but the youngster has already collaborated with his father on a special project. ICYDK: AbRam has lent his voice to Mufasa, the cub, in the recently released Disney animated film Mufasa: The Lion King. While Shah Rukh has voiced the adult version of Mufasa, his elder son Aryan has voiced Simba.

Previously in a statement, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about why he relates to the character Mufasa and how it was a “special collaboration” for him.

He said, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was on a roll in 2023 with the release of three films — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Up next, the superstar will be seen in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie King. He will be sharing screen space with Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan is touted to slip into the shoes of an antagonist in the project. For more details on King click here.