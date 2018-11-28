Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Are 'Sweetest Couple In The World,' Says Gauri Khan. 'The Universe,' Corrects The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan )

Gauri Khan kept her Instafam engaged on Wednesday morning by sharing an adorable throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan and their son AbRam on her Instagram profile. In the picture, AbRam can be seen planting a kiss on his father's forehead. Gauri Khan summed up the post in the best way possible and wrote: "Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world." She also added the hashtag "#lovegoals." Just like us, Gauri's Instafam too couldn't help but agree with the caption. The post received over 1 lakh likes within an hour and the comments section was bombarded with remarks such as "sweetest in the universe" and "this melts my heart." Another fan wrote: "Best picture on the Internet today."

Earlier this month, AbRam trended a great deal after Amitabh Bachchan posted a photograph with the little munchkin. Mr Bachchan wrote: "And this little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... Who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father and he wonders why Shah Rukh's father does not stay with him!" The post was later shared by Gauri Khan on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Couldn't resist sharing this image."

We simply love it when AbRam makes an appearance on his parents' Instagram profile. Earlier this month, SRK shared a super cute picture of AbRam. In his post, SRK explained how AbRam is a "happy prince" and captioned the post: "For all the sons of the world... If your mama is your queen then there is no stopping you from being the happy prince (and an iPad loaded with games helps too)."

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. Other than AbRam, the couple are parents to Aryan and Suhana Khan.