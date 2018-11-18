In Hilarious Post, Amitabh Bachchan Reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan's Little One' AbRam Wonders Why He Doesn't Live With Them

From Aaradhya's birthday party (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan had a cute encounter with Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam at Aaradhya's birthday party and had to had to share a photo on Instagram. On Sunday morning, Big B Instagrammed a photo with AbRam, in which "the little one" is greeting Mr Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan standing close by. With the post, Amitabh Bachchan also made a big reveal and said: "... and this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father... and wonders why Shah Rukh's father does not stay with him!" Awww.

Amitabh Bachchan's post reminds us of the Twitter conversation Big B had with Shah Rukh over a photo of AbRam, originally shared by Amitabh Bachchan from Aaradhya's sixth birthday party. After Big B treated AbRam to some cotton candy, Shah Rukh tweeted to say: "Thank you sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks you are my 'papa' when he sees you on TV."

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my 'papa' when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan has played Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen father in Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The two stars have also famously starred in films such as Bhoothnath, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Mohabbatein.

Aaradhya's birthday party on Saturday was also attended by guests such as Shilpa Shetty, who arrived with her son Viaan Raj Kundra, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani who joined in with one-year-old daughter Radhya, Farah Khan, who brought along son Czar Kunder, Neelam Kothari, who came with daughter Aahana Soni, and others. Aaradhya turned seven years old on November 16, when also Abhishek and Aishwarya organised for a party at Mumbai's JW Marriot. This is show Amitabh Bachchan wished his granddaughter:

Meanwhile, Suhana and Gauri Khan appear to be in New York, where they were also joined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again...soon. pic.twitter.com/easmUspiqZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 17, 2018

