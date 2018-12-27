Ahead Of New Year, Here's A Postcard-Worthy Pic Of Gauri Khan With Aryan, Suhana And AbRam

"My three pet designs for 2019," wrote Gauri Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 27, 2018 14:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ahead Of New Year, Here's A Postcard-Worthy Pic Of Gauri Khan With Aryan, Suhana And AbRam

Gauri Khan shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They are seated in a vintage car
  2. "Best," wrote Zoya Akhtar
  3. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor have liked the photo

Gauri Khan recently treated us to a fabulous picture of herself with children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, which has been reviewed as the 'best' photo by her celebrity friends. The picture has been taken at Gauri's store Gauri Khan Designs and she captioned it as, "My three pet designs for 2019," adding a heart-eyed emoticon. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam pose beside Gauri. They are seated in a vintage car which appears to be stationed at her store. "Best" and "The Best" are the comments posted by Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza, respectively while Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor have left some heart emoticons on Gauri's post. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday are some of the several celebs who have liked the picture.

Take a look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My three pet designs for 2019 @GkD

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

Later, she shared this picture of Aryan and Suhana.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zooming into 2019 at #GauriKhanDesigns. Seatbelts on please...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. Aryan, 21, is their eldest child. Suhana is 18-years-old, while AbRam, 5, is the youngest one. Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam stays in Mumbai with SRK and Gauri. Last week, he performed at the annual school event. His parents were there by his side.

On Christmas, Gauri shared a photo of SRK and little AbRam to wish everyone on the festival.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

The star couple recently attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur and mesmerised the audience with their performance on stage.

 

 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the recently-released film Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His upcoming film is a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

gauri khanshah rukh khanaryan suhana abRam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaNIALive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHappy Birthday Salman KhanDonald TrumpTata SkyAnupriya PatelThackeray TrailerIndigoPaytm KYCLiam HemsworthHonor V20Note 6 pro

................................ Advertisement ................................