Shah Rukh Khan Posts Wonderful Message After Gauri Makes It To Fortune List

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri photographed in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are couple goals, no really. The 52-year-old superstar's message for Gauri, after recently debuted on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list, is just a winner. She posted a set of pictures from Fortune India's Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event and sharing her tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, "On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful." (Sweet, na?). At the event, Gauri spoke about Gauri Khan Designs, an interior decoration store owned by her. She was smartly dressed in a black pantsuit by Falguni Peacock. Gauri Khan, who is an acclaimed interior designer, opened the store in Mumbai last year.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here.

On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful! https://t.co/XWi5m1aFzg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

Some months ago, when Gauri Khan featured on another magazine's cover, SRK shared it on Twitter and said, "For us she is the Cover Mother."

For us she is the Cover Mother... https://t.co/8nY89EEgX3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 18, and AbRam, 5. Aryan and Suhana are studying films abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Recently, the star couple were spotted at a Mexican restaurant Sanchos, which Gauri has designed. Interacting with the press, SRK, who was among the first guests at the restaurant, said, "I just go to whichever restaurant she opens because I get free meal, so it's really good for me... I hope she keeps opening up new restaurants so that all of us can keep coming here to do parties," IANS reports.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his film Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.