Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, AbRam: One Pic Stands Out From Gauri's Favourite Diwali Photos

Diwali party at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's Mumbai residence means stunning family photos, of course! Late on Sunday night, Gauri hand-picked some of her favourite clicks from the previously held Diwali party and shared it with her Instafam and one amongst them is a rare piece that will be remembered for a long time - while Suhana and AbRam joined Shah Rukh and Gauri in the frame, Aryan Khan was really, really missed. "Mood lighting this Diwali," Gauri captioned her new Diwali album, referring to the stunningly decorated background, courtesy her boutique decor brand Gauri Khan Designs. While the 'mood lighting' indeed set the festive mood just right, Suhana and Gauri added much sheen to their black and gold themed party. And, AbRam? Isn't he just absolutely adorable?

Check out new photos from Shah Rukh and Gauri's Diwali party!

This is how Gauri shared first glimpses of her Diwali party earlier. "Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!" she wrote.

Hosted on Saturday night, the big fat Diwali party at Mannat turned out to be a blockbuster affair with Bollywood celebrities checking in one by one. Shah Rukh's impressive line-up of guests included his colleagues and closest pals. Kajol, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, among others, were in attendance. Bollywood's GenNext was represented by Sara Ali Khan and Suhana's close friend Ananya Panday.

Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party was a night to remember indeed but needless to say that Aryan's absence would have made it a lot more fun for sure. Aryan is in London for college, where he studies films. Suhana, who just made her magazine debut earlier this year, is pursuing her degree at London's Ardingly College.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero is all set to hit screens on December 21.