Inside Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Star-Studded Diwali Party

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a Diwali party on Saturday night

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 04, 2018 11:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Star-Studded Diwali Party

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aamir Khan attended the party
  2. Kareena, Katrina and Kajol were also present
  3. Alia Bhatt, KJo, Ayan Mukerji were also there

Diwalii celebrations are in full swing and Bollywood celebrities added festive fervour to the special party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Saturday night. The A-listers at the Diwali do included SRK's contemporary Aamir Khan, his Zero co-star Katrina Kaif, actress Kareena Kapoor, who looked absolutely stunning in an ethnic outfit. Most of the stars showed up in varying levels of party dress - most of them were dressed in ethnic outfits. Aamir was fairly casual, Shahid Kapoor, who was accompanied by his wife Meera Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter, showed up in a white shirt.

vnpb981Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif at the party.

Here are the guests, who attended the Diwali party, organized at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat:

49dh9ah8Guests arriving at the party.
 
5oim8qlKiara, Sidharth, Jacqueline and Shraddha arriving at the party.

Meanwhile, this is what the host and hostess for the evening (Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan) wore colour-coordinated black and gold outfits. We got a glimpse of their looks through Gauri Khan's Instagram profile, who shared the pictures and wrote: "Stars in the sky. Happy Diwali."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

Shah Rukh Khan's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh's Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt were also present at the occasion.

 

 

No SRK party is ever complete without his co-star, in this case, his co-stars. SRK's co-stars from the Nineties, including Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, shared pictures from the celebrations on their respective social media accounts.

Take a look at the posts here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abundant love and affection always....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 

 

 

Vidya Balan sandwiched between her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles at the Diwali gathering.

 

 

That's not it, the guest list also comprised Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Na Ho co-star and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, director Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kauhshal, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora among others.

c3b8djgGuests arriving at the Diwali party.
 
s9mst3ko
 
Here are some more pictures from last night:
 
hehp33e8

Shah Rukh Khan recently released the trailer of his upcoming film Zero, which went crazy viral. The film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and it is slated to release on December 21. SRK plays a dwarf in the film.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAssam KillingsSabarimalaSignature BridgeIND vs WI 1st T20ITamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusCongress List 2018 MPBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionVirat KohliSantro

................................ Advertisement ................................