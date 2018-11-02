Shah Rukh Khan's Zero Trailer Is So 'LIT': Twitter Delivers Its Verdict

One user simply summed up the feeling given off by the trailer and said: "Zero trailer is LIT."

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero trailer (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Zero trailer released on Friday to good reviews on Twitter
  2. "It's a blockbuster written all over," read a tweet
  3. "This Christmas will witness Diwali at the box office," read another

So, the trailer of Zero set off fireworks on Twitter. The warm response to the trailer of Zero is perhaps the best birthday gift Shah Rukh Khan can get from his fans! Twitter, which is known for being notorious with its reviews also handed out a fair share of memes based on the trailer but the general feeling at large was: "Couldn't get over the trailer... it's a blockbuster written all over... waiting for the movie," as written by a user. Meanwhile, another fan asserted that the box office witness Diwali on Christmas because Zero looks like a blockbuster: "This Christmas will witness Diwali at the box office". "Having watched Zero trailer 40 times in these past 2 hours, I can proudly claim it's the best trailer this year," read another fan tweet.

"Madness, emotion and at last Shah Rukh Khan. Picture nahi, feeling hai. The waiting not over, it's just begin," read another tweet while another user simply summed up the feeling given off by the trailer and said: "Zero trailer is LIT."

Meanwhile, "#ZeroTrailer" has occupied the top spot on Twitter since evening:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, here are some of the memes that have cropped up online soon after the trailer was released.

 

 

 

 

Not just fans and cine-buffs but Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues also can't stop gushing about the trailer. Alia Bhatt is the latest to tweet while Aamir Khan and Karan Johar posted their reviews earlier.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Zero trailer weaves an intriguing tale of love, deceit and emotion with Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka's characters playing three ends of a love triangle. Shah Rukh's role will be a surprise packed one as he plays a dwarf in the movie.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will only hit theatres on December 21.

