When Shah Rukh Khan And Hrithik Roshan Saw Similarities Between Archana Puran Singh's Son And Themselves

Archana Puran Singh recently hosted Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur at her home.

Archana Puran Singh recalled a fun moment from one of Aryan Khan's birthday parties at Mannat. She told Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur that Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan had once spotted distinct facial similarities with her son, Ayushmann Sethi.

Archana Puran Singh said, "We once went to Mannat when these kids were younger, to attend Shah Rukh's son Aryan's birthday party. So Shah Rukh met my son and said, 'His hair is exactly like mine', and went away-and Bittoo (Parmeet) looked at me like... Next, Hrithik Roshan comes and he looks at Ayushmann and says, 'His eyes are exactly like mine', and Bittoo again looked at me..."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress then said that both her sons, Ayushmann and Aaryamann, resemble her husband and actor Parmeet Singh.

Mrunal Thakur was left in splits listening to Archana Puran Singh's throwback story.

About Son Of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also marks the final screen appearance of Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardaar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

Son of Sardaar 2 will not be hitting the screens on August 1, 2025. The film will have a box office clash with Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

As Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur visited Archana Puran Singh at her home for a fun vlog, they heard a funny story with a Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan connection.




