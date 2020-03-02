Sara Ali Khan's Pic Is A Fix To Our Monday Blues. Seen Yet?

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on Monday

"Missing mommy and brother" wrote the actress

She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture from her Maldives vacation just made our day. The 24-year-old actress shared a picture on Monday, on her Instagram profile where she can be seen posing in a white and marron dress while she makes the most of her me time seated in a hanging chair with a beach in the backdrop. Sharing her picture, Sara wrote, "Missing mommy and brother". She also added the hashtags #homealone and #mondayblues to her post.

This is the post we are talking about :

A few days ago, Sara shared few pictures on her Instagram profile, giving us a glimpse of her Goa vacation with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Going by her pictures, we could tell she had a great time there. In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as she sat on a rickshaw of sorts. In a separate picture, Sara could be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim and her mother and actress Amrita Singh.

Take a look :

Here are some more envy-inducing pictures from her Goa diaries :

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The actress will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re in the pipeline, where she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Daughter to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.