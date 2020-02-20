We Might See Double Sara Ali Khan In Atrangi Re With Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's name featured on the list of trends on Thursday after reports of her playing a double role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, surfaced on social media. Going by a recent Mumbai Mirror report, Sara will be seen in a double role and will romance Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's characters in two different eras in the film, which is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai. A source close to the development told the publication: "It's a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush's characters too have a special trait that separates them from the rest of the cast."

The source also revealed that a "special look" is being designed for Akshay Kumar's character: "Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay."

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush announced their new film on social media last month.

Atrangi Re will reportedly showcase the love stories of Sara-Akshay and Dhanush-Sara from different eras running in the parallel. Talking about the film's screenplay, the source told Mumbai Mirror: "While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel."

Atrangi Re will mark Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Earlier, talking about working with Sara and Dhanush for the first time, Akshay told news agency PTI: "My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - Atrangi!" The film is also Akshay and Sara's first project with Aanand L Rai, who has previously worked with Dhanush in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will start shooting for Atrangi Re in March while Akshay Kumar will join them later in April. The film will open in theatres on Valentine's Day next year.