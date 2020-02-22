Inside Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim's Goa Diaries. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is making Goa look so good. The 24-year-old actress managed to take some time out of her busy schedule and is currently on a vacation in Goa (going by her latest Instagram posts). On Friday night, Sara added another set of pictures to her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as she sits on a rickshaw of sorts. In a separate picture, Sara can be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim (who can be seen dressed in a t-shirt with "I love Goa" caption printed on it) and her mother and actress Amrita Singh. Sara captioned her post: "Fam-Jam. Sun-tan." Sara's post was flooded with a series of compliments. "Such a beautiful family," commented actress Zareen Khan.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The actress will next be seen In David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in the pipeline.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.