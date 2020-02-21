Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Wraps The Film And Celebrates It With Pancakes

Varun Dhawan shared this picture. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Coolie No 1, wrapped its shooting schedule on Friday. Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The duo has been shooting for Coolie No 1 in Goa for the past few days. Sara and Varun have been delighting us with pictures and videos from their shoot diaries of the film from Goa. Varun Dhawan shared a selfie on Instagram as he was feasting on pancakes topped with bananas and chocolate spread on Friday and wrote: "Pancake Friday. Ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for Coolie No 1 which is the funniest film I have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this."

In the comment section, several Bollywood celebrities wrote to Varun. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented "Dwayne" on the picture. Looks like Katrina Kaif was craving for pancakes as she wrote, "I want pancakes" and Jackky Bhagnani, who is producing the film with his father Vashu Bhagnani, added, "Arre now even I feel like eating." Actress Isha Koppikar said, "Yummy oat meal banana pancakes with peanut butter."

Coolie No 1 is a remake of 1995 film with the same name. The movie features Varun Dhawan in a titular character and has stepped into the shoes of Govinda. Karisma Kapoor's role from the original film will be played by Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No 1 has been directed by Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan, who had also helmed its previous version. The film is slated to release on May 1.