Varun Dhawan Chills With His 'Daddy Cool' David Dhawan On The Sets Of Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and we can't get enough of it. In the photograph, Varun could be seen enjoying an ATV ride with "daddy cool" David Dhawan. Varun, who is currently prepping for his upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Goa, managed to scoop out some time from his busy schedule to chill with his father on the sets. The Student Of The Year actor posted the picture with the caption, "Daddy cool #coolieno1". Within minutes of posting, Vicky Kaushal dropped the comment, "Pic of the day!" on his post.

Reacting to the 32-year-old actor's post, Ranveer Singh commented "BRUH". Farhan Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi and Manish Malhotra also dropped comments cheering for him. Actress Evelyn Sharma commented, "What a blessing when you get to do life and work with the people you love most. So happy for you Varun, can't wait to see this film."