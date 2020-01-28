Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns Over Rs 45 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Street Dancer 3D, which was performing exceptionally well at the box office for the last few days, witnessed a slight dip in its business on Monday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film that stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, collected Rs 4.65 crore on Monday and it has collected Rs 45.88 crore within four days of its release. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film, which opened in theatres on Friday, has been equally adept at performing well at single screen theatres.

Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Street Dancer 3D slips on Day 4... Decent hold in mass belt/single screens. Metros/multiplexes go downhill...Trending much lower than ABCD 2 (2015)... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr. Total:Rs 45.88 cr. India biz."

Street Dancer 3D might be performing well at the box office, but it opened to largely negative reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "It is a dance movie that employs 3D for no purpose beyond directing guided projectiles the audience's way."

Street Dancer 3D clashed with the sports drama Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Just like its previous installments, Street Dancer 3D has also been directed by Remo D'Souza. Shraddha and Varun featured in the previous installments of the dance-based series, while Nora Fatehi is the latest addition to it.