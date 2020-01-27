Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Republic Day Cheer Takes Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's Film To Rs 41 Crore In Weekend 1

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D.(courtesy taranadarsh)

Street Dancer 3D is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film that stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, has managed to collect Rs 41.23 crore within 3 days of its release, tweeted Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, he also stated that the film had collected Rs 17.76 crore on Sunday alone. Taran Adarsh also stated that the film witnessed an "upswing" on Day 3 due to the Republic Day holiday. The film has been performing well and it needs to "maintain pace on weekdays," added Taran Adarsh.

Sharing the film's box office report, he tweeted, "Street Dancer 3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by Republic Day holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: Rs 41.23 cr. India biz."

#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: 41.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Street Dancer 3D opened to largely negative reviews. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Cahterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of five and he wrote: " Street Dancer 3D, two and a half hours of agony, is strictly for dance junkies. Sway out of its way if you don't belong to that category."

Street Dancer 3D, it is the third installment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. Besides Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Nora Fatehi. The film released on January 24 and it clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Panga at the box office.