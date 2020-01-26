Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2 - Varun Dhawan's Film Scores Rs 23 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Street Dancer 3D is ruling the box office. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, witnessed substantial growth on its second day and collected Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday, thus bringing the overall collections to Rs 23.47 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his report, Mr Adarsh also stated that Republic Day holiday is expected to boost the film's business. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Street Dancer 3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost business... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: Rs 23.47 cr. #India business."

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: Rs 23.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Street Dancer 3D managed to collect Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, stated Taran Adarsh in his previous reports. The film opened to mixed reviews on Friday. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Street Dancer 3D, two and a half hours of agony, is strictly for dance junkies. Sway out of its way if you don't belong to that category."

The film has been directed by Remo D'Souza and it also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. In Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan play competing dancers on opposing sides of India-Pakistan cross-border divide.