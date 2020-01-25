Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1 - Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Gets Decent Opening Of Rs 10.26 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Street Dancer 3D got decent opening at the box office. The film managed to collect Rs 10.26 crore on its first day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated that the film's business got affected because of the success of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, which opened in theatres earlier this month. Sharing the performance report of Street Dancer 3D on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Street Dancer 3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should've collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Business affected in Mumbai circuit due to Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri Rs 10.26 crore. India business."

#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should've collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri Rs 10.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan in pivotal roles. It is set against an India-Pakistan dance rivalry, in which Varun and Shraddha play the roles of competing dancers on opposing sides of the cross-border divide.

Meanwhile, evaluating the box office performance of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Taran Adarsh announced that the film has now "crossed Rs 200 crore" mark. In his report, Mr Adarsh also wrote that Tanhaji, which scored a total of Rs 202.83 crore, will emerge as Ajay Devgn's "highest grossing film." Here's what he shared about the film's box office report: "Tanhaji crosses Rs 200 crore, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge Ajay Devgn's highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: Rs 202.83 cr. India business."

#Tanhaji crosses Rs 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn's highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: Rs 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Tanhaji, which revolves around the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, also features Ajay Devgn's actress wife Kajol as Tanahji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Tanaji's nemesis Udaybhan Singh.