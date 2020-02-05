Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 26: At Rs 255 Crore, Ajay Devgn's Film Is 'Ahead Of New Releases'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remained strong at the ticket window at the start of its fourth week in the box office race, despite facing competition from new releases such as Jawaani Jaaneman, Panga and Street Dancer 3D, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tanhaji's overall collections have now reached Rs 255.77 crore after it earned Rs 2.05 crore on Tuesday. In his performance report for the film, Mr Adarsh also tweeted thatTanhaji will "continue to collect" more in the coming weeks. He tweeted: "Tanhaji is ahead of *all* new releases [#Hindi]... Will continue to collect in coming week as well... [Week 4] Friday 2.77 crore, Saturday 4.48 crore, Sunday 6.28 crore, Monday 2.32 crore, Tuesday 2.05 crore. Total: Rs 255.77 crore. #India business."

Take a look at what Taran Adarsh shared:

#Tanhaji is ahead of *all* new releases [#Hindi]... Will continue to collect in coming week as well... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: Rs 255.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

Tanhaji entered the Rs 250 crore club on its twenty-fourth day i.e. February 3. The film, which is a historical period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, features Ajay Devgn as Tanaji, Kajol as Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Mughal Army leader Uday Bhan.

Tanhaji opened to decent reviews on January 10 and reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The two principal stars of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, in the guise of a ferocious Rajput fort-keeper who is unquestioningly trusted by Aurangzeb, are in their elements."

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior marks Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first collaborative project after 10 years. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sarma.