Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Unstoppable With Rs 212 Crore

Ajay Devgn's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is "rewriting the rules" at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened in theatres earlier this month, has managed to collect Rs 212. 35 crore till now, stated Mr Adarsh in his report, adding that Tanhaji is trending better than Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Sanju and Kabir Singh. Sharing the box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Tanhaji is rewriting the rules of the game... Trends better than #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai, #Sanju, #Uri, #KabirSingh, #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 3*... Will hit double digits on [third] Sun... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr. Total: Rs 212.35 cr. #India business."

In separate tweets, Mr Adarsh compared the third weekend business of Tanhaji with that of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju. Here's what he shared:

#Uri: Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: Rs 14.15 cr

#KabirSingh: Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: Rs 12.91 cr

#GoodNewwz: Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr. Total: Rs 5.13 cr

#Tanhaji: Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr. Total: Rs 14.90 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

#BajrangiBhaijaan: Fri 4.60 cr, Sat 6.80 cr. Total: 11.40 cr

#Sultan: Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.81 cr. Total: 5.95 cr

#TZH: Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr. Total: Rs 9.34 cr

#Sanju: Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr. Total: Rs 12.17 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, Tanhaji also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar.

Taran Adarsh also evaluated the box office performance of Kangana Ranaut's recently-released film Panga and wrote: "Panga flies high on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Witnesses excellent growth across metros... Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: Rs 8.31 cr. #India business."

#Panga flies high on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Witnesses excellent growth across metros... Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: Rs 8.31 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film, which also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill, opened to pretty good reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed the film for NDTV and wrote: "Panga does not ever strain credulity even when one might feel that it could have done with a little more momentum."