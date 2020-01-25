Panga Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Gets A Slow Start, Earns Rs 2 Crore

Panga Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New film Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, failed to attract cine-lovers on its opening day. The film recorded a low total of Rs 2.70 crore on its first day, stated Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his report. Panga, which features Kangana as a retired kabaddi player who returns to the sport after a seven-year break, is expected to show better box office numbers on its second and third day, reported Mr Adarsh. He shared the performance report of the film on social media and wrote: "Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.70 cr. India business."

#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Other than Kangana Ranaut, Panga also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and singer Jassie Gill. While Jassie Gill plays Kangana's character Jaya Nigam's husband Prashant, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha play her mother and mentor, respectively.

The film opened to decent reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Panga 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Panga does not ever strain credulity even when one might feel that it could have done with a little more momentum... The supporting actors, spearheaded by Richa Chadha in an extended cameo that livens up Panga a few notches, are first-rate."

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga has been produced by Fox Star Studios.