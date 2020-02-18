Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Film Witnesses 'Drastic Fall,' Earns Rs 31 Crore

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: A still from the film.

Highlights Love Aaj Kal opened in theatres last week

It also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's second film with the same name

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's recently-released film Love Aaj Kal "collapsed" on the fourth day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film witnessed "drastic fall" in the numbers and managed to score only Rs 2.75 on Monday, bringing the total collection to Rs 31.26 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. Sharing the box office performance of Love Aaj Kal on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Love Aaj Kal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn't come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Friday 12.40 crore, Saturday 8.01 crore, Sunday 8.10 crore, Monday 2.75 crore. Total: Rs 31.26 crore. India business."

Take a look:

#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn't come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: Rs 31.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2020

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's second film with the same name. The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma, marks Sara and Kartik's first film together. Love Aaj Kal shows love stories of two different eras - the first is set in the late 1980s while the other one set in 2020.

Love Aaj Kal opened to decent reviews last week, In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "Love Aaj Kal is an audacious, if flawed, ode to love as a quest for happiness and self-realization that often triggers conflicting emotions and unsettling impulses but never fails to enrich the soul... But no matter what, Love Aaj Kal is worth a watch because, like its protagonists, it isn't afraid of committing glorious mistakes."