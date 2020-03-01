Inside Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Wrap-Up Party With Karisma Kapoor And Others

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name

The film is being directed by David Dhawan

It will open in theatres on May 1

The wrap-up party of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Coolie No 1 was a star-studded affair. The party was hosted by the film's director David Dhawan in Mumbai on Saturday. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 comedy of the same name. Besides the film's lead actors, Karisma Kapoor, who was a part of the original film, was present at the party. Govinda, who played the lead role in the original was missing from the party. Karisma shared a group photograph from the party on her Instagram profile where she can be seen posing with Sara, Varun, the film's director David Dhawan and others. Sharing the picture, she captioned it "The OG's". This is the picture we are talking about :

The guest list of the wrap-up party also included Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Alaya Furniturewalla, Sophie Chaudhary and Manish Malhotra. The lead cast of the movie - Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan posed for the cameras together. Varun was wearing a yellow and white jacket with blue jeans while Sara chose to go traditional in a white outfit.

Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan had worked together in a number of movies such as Andaz, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 and Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others.

Akshay Kumar smiled for the cameras in a black shirt and a pair of trousers.

The film's director David Dhawan posed with his wife Karuna Dhawan in front of the venue.

The couple section was well represented by Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh who happily posed for the cameras.

Alaya Furniturewalla, Sophie Chaudhary and designer Manish Malhotra were also present at the venue.

Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment.The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Javed Jaaferi. The film is slated to release on May 1.