After Coolie No 1 Wrap, Sara Ali Khan Will 'Miss Irritating' Co-Star Varun Dhawan. His Response

Sara Ali Khan posted this picture on Instagram. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have been actively posting on social media for the past few days after wrapping shooting schedule for their upcoming film Coolie No 1. The lead actors of the film, who will be sharing screen space for the first time, yet again treated the netizens with another post and it's just adorable. Sara and Varun shared a couple of pictures featuring the duo from the sets of Coolie No 1 on Sunday. On the Instagram post Sara Ali Khan expressed how she's going to "miss constantly irritating" her co-star Varun and said, "And that's a wrap on Coolie No 1. Thank you Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly."

You know what's more adorable? Varun Dhawan's reply on Sara's post. The Sui Dhaaga actor lovingly wrote, "You don't have to. Will see you soon yaar."

Sharing the same pictures on Instagram on Sunday, Varun Dhawan also wrote something for his co-star Sara: "It's a wrap, Sara Ali Khan. Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri Sara. Tu ladki hain ek number."

The last shooting schedule of Coolie No 1 was held in Goa. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan had been sharing glimpses from their Goa diaries. Varun Dhawan shared a selfie on Instagram on Friday while he feasted on delicious pancakes and announced the wrap of upcoming film Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of 1995 film with the same name. Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan has directed Coolie No 1. The previous version of the film was also helmed by him. Coolie No 1 is scheduled to open in theatres on May 1.