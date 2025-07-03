<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Aamir Khan's Film Is At Rs 132 Crore And Counting

Sitaare Zameen Par is maintaining a decent run at the box office. The film, led by Aamir Khan, arrived in the theatres on June 20. After amassing Rs 88.9 crore in the first week, the sports drama has now crossed the Rs 130-crore mark in its ongoing second week.

On Day 13 (July 2), Sitaare Zameen Par minted Rs 2.75 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 132.90 crore. The film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.69 percent on its second Wednesday, added the report.

To break it down, Sitaare Zameen Par registered a total of 8.51 percent occupancy in the morning shows, followed by 10.19 percent in the afternoon screening. The evening slot recorded an attendance of 11.70 percent. Meanwhile, night shows stood at 12.34 percent.

On Wednesday, July 2, Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, a social activist and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, hosted a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The event was conducted as a part of the Divyaj Foundation for specially-abled children.

Aamir Khan, who was present at the screening, expressed his delight at the film's positive response from the audience.

The actor said, “I'm thrilled with the response. The film is touching a deep chord with people, and that's making me and the entire team very happy. I do get emotional very soon.”

He added, “Today Devendra ji and CM's wife Amruta ji were very keen to organise a screening and I was very keen to show it to them, so she said let's see it with children with such challenges. She organised this screening for all these children from various schools, and it was lovely to see all of them.”

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, centres around a suspended basketball coach serving community service by training a group of neurodivergent players. Genelia D'Souza is also a part of the movie.