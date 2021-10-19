Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Note To Self After An Intense Tug Of War With Friends

Samantha with Shilpa Reddy. (courtesy shilpareddy)

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabu reposted a video that was originally shared by her friend and fashion designer-model Shilpa Reddy. In the video, Samantha and her friends can be seen playing tug of war. At the end of the video, the actress can be seen laughing uncontrollably. Samantha captioned the video: "Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family... You will be hurt. You will feel pain. " She accompanied the post with the hashtags #canstilllaugh and #willsurvive. Meanwhile, Shilpa Reddy also shared pictures with Samantha from their get-together.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, announced their separation earlier this month. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," read an excerpt from the statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series.