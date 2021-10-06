After Split, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya's Anniversary Post From Last Year Makes Fans Emotional

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation announcement arrived just days ahead of what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had two wedding ceremonies in 2017 - the first was a wedding as per South Indian rituals, which took place on October 6 and today marks four years since the wedding day. Needless to say that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's fans were heartbroken when they made the separation announcement. Today, fans of the former couple headed to the anniversary post Samantha had shared on October 6 last year. Samantha and Naga's second wedding - a Christian ceremony - took place on October 8.

"You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband," the actress had dedicated this note to Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's post has been deluged by fans asking the couple to get back together. "We still like to see you both together," was the general sentiment on Instagram. Fans also flooded Samantha's feed with anniversary wishes.

Meanwhile, there are similar comments on the several other posts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram which also feature Naga Chaitanya, such as the Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve posts:

Last week, both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya confirmed the split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram profiles. The statement by the actress read: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married after dating for almost a decade. They are co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya.