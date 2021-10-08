'If Matters Are Questionable When Done By Women...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Good Morning Post

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha shared a quote on morals on her Instagram story

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their split

Samantha made the split announcement after almost 4 years of marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media posts are being interpreted with renewed meaning ever since she announced her separation with Naga Chaitanya. Last year, the former couple revealed they are parting ways after almost four years of marriage. On Friday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a quote by author Farida D and provided her followers with some food for thought. "Good morning," wrote Samantha while sharing a post that read: "If matters are constantly, morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals." Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story here:

On Thursday, Samantha shared her first post ever since the separation announcement. Samantha's entry was a work post about her favourite label featuring at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Show.

Last week, both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya confirmed the split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram profiles. The statement by the actress read: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation announcement arrived just a few days before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary on October 6.