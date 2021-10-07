Trending: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Post After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu started trending on Thursday, courtesy a post from a shoot that she shared on her Instagram profile. This is the actress' first post after she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya on Saturday. The actress shared a stunning picture, in which she can be seen dressed in a white flowy outfit. She captioned the post: "Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys."

Samantha added in her caption: "Watch out for my favourite Eka's show on Friday, Sustainable Fashion Day, 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI, Lakme Fashion Week.

Take a look at Samantha's post here:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, announced their separation on Saturday. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," read an excerpt from the statement.

Read the statement here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series.