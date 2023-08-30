Raksha Bandhan 2023: Saira Banu On Dilip Kumar And Lata Mangeshkar's Bond - 'In Sickness And In Health'

Image was shared by Saira Banu. (Courtesy: sairabanu )

While the popular rhetoric is that Bollywood is the land of fickle bonds and relationships, Saira Banu's stories about Dilip Kumar and his friendships and associations come as a breath of fresh air. A case in point is her latest post shared on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Sharing a lovely image of the late Dilip Kumar with legendary singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar, Saira Banu wrote about how the two shared a bond of siblings and would find a way to meet each other on Raksha Bandhan every year. In her note, Saira Banu said, “The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the Nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom. They shared the bond of a brother and sister. In those golden quiet bygone days, these legendary two-some found it comfortable to travel from their homes to their work spots in local trains which are also known as the life-line of this marvellous city Mumbai.”

Saira Banu also revealed that it was Dilip Kumar who encouraged Lata Mangeshkar to learn Urdu and acquire a command over the pronunciation. “It was during this travelling time that they shared their thoughts, and experiences, and sought each other's advice. It was at one such journey that Sahib guided Lataji on how much the heart of Urdu lies in its flawless pronunciation and how something as simple as a Nukta adds a beautiful addition to words. Sahib emphasised that one must own the spoken languages with mastery. Lataji, an obedient sister in every sense, worked upon his advice and sought an Urdu tutor's assistance. Since then, the world bore witness to her flawless pronunciation in her songs.”

Even after being two of the biggest, and perhaps most busy, names in Bollywood during their peak, Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar always made it a point to meet on Raksha Bandhan, so the singer could tie rakhi on Dilip Kumar's hand, Saira Banu said. “Despite being busy with work or travel or any personal commitments, they both would find a way to meet each other on Raksha Bandhan and Lataji would tie the sacred Rakhi on Sahib's hand. To my delight, they both unfailingly followed this ritual year after year and I in return to this beautiful gesture sent her a brocade sari to her taste each time!” she wrote.

Speaking about their bond that withstood the test of time, Saira Banu added, “This bond of brother and sister remained until the very end, in sickness and in health. She often came to our home to visit Sahib and they ate lunch or dinner together. The very last time that she came here she lovingly fed him with her own hands and they made such a loving picture together. Such was the love they shared…monumental!”

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966. They remained married till Dilip Kumar's death in July 2021. He was 99. Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar died months later in February 2022 at the age of 92.