ICYMI: Saira Banu's Post On How Dilip Kumar And Sunil Dutt Became Friends

Saira Banu shared this throwback. (courtesy: sairabanu)

Another day, another lovely post from veteran actress Saira Banu comes as food for the soul. The actress has shared a lovely image of her late husband, Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar with fellow superstar, the late Sunil Dutt. Along with a candid image that has Dilip Kumar seemingly fixing Sunil Dutt's shirt, Saira Banu reflected on the close bond between the two greats of Indian cinema. From banding together to fighting for the film industry to visiting each other with bowls of dal, the actress painted a beautiful picture of their friendship. In her note, she said, “ I am joyous as I share stories and moments that Sahib shared and lived with people that he called friends. Sahib was known to be a lovable and caring person but only a few people knew that he was a great friend too...one of them was Sunil Dutt.”

“Dilip [Kumar] Sahib and [Sunil] Dutt Sahab were not only neighbours but also dearest of friends. They were both great icons who did not isolate themselves in their own luxurious lives but always came to aid the film fraternity, whether it was a matter of the industry at large or some crisis. When there was big trouble and heartache Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab would burn the midnight lamp together and would pow-wow into finding solutions, be it 3 in the morning or 4, whether it meant travelling to and fro to Delhi or helping victims of the civil riots in Mumbai,” Saira Banu shared.

Speaking about the simplicity and earnestness which served as the foundation of their friendship, Saira Banu added, “ On occasions of mirth and joy, it was a treat to see Sunil Ji walking down the slope into Dilip Sahib's house to share his favourite Katori of cooked Dal that was a must for him with every meal. Once after a function in Shirpur, Maharashtra, Dutt Sahab met with an unfortunate air crash on his flight back. He did survive it but landed at “Breach Candy Hospital.” Upon his discharge from the hospital, even the injury did not stop him from hobbling across with a walking stick to his friend Dilip Sahib's house to wish him Eid Mubarak. This was the greatness and camaraderie of Dutt Sahab. When Dilip Sahib needed to travel abroad to accept an award, Dutt Sahib was the first to second him and give him the impetus to receive this honour. He said while doing this he would like to see his own birthplace after so many years.”

Saira Banu also shared how the friendship between the two icons blossomed. “This friendship between the two goes back to a Radio Interview that Dutt Sahib did with Dilip Sahib and Mehboob Khan's Mother India, wherein Dilip Sahib refused to be cast as Smt. Nargis Ji's son in the same film. After that Sunil Ji was cast in the same role,” she wrote. For context, Sunil Dutt went on to marry Nargis.

Saira Banu shared the same post on Instagram Stories with the caption, “A heartfelt note on Sahib's friendship with Dutt Sahab.”

Screenshot of Saira Banu's Instagram story

Earlier, Saira Banu shared another montage video of Dilip Kumar spending quality time with Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Ashok Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra among others. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “This video reveals a little of those joyful days, where time has frozen a few moments for fond remembrance. For Sahib and his mates, friendship was not something rooted in give and take, neither was it coloured with expectations. It was a matter of heart, and heart alone, as it should be. In the coming days, I shall endeavour to share, stories from Sahib's life that bear testimony to the bond he shared with only a few.”

Dilip Kumar died in 2021 after a prolonged illness, at the age of 98.