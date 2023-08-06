Friendship Day 2023: Saira Banu Shares Throwback Gem Featuring Dilip Kumar And His 'Mates'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sairabanu)

Happy Friendship Day, everyone. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. To mark the day that cherishes the beautiful bond of friendship, veteran actress Saira Banu has shared a montage on Instagram. The video is all about her late husband, the legendary Dilip Kumar, and his friends. We can spot Dilip Kumar spending quality time with Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Ashok Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra among others. Along with the video, Saira Banu wrote, “Friends were the light of Sahib's life. At a glance, one may witness Sahib, a legend on his own, surrounded by the legends of the time. However, beneath this stardom persona, lived and breathed, stories of time-tested friendships, camaraderie, jest, laughter, carefree abandon and moments of boyish nonchalance.” She added, “This video reveals a little of those joyful days, where time has frozen a few moments for fond remembrance. For Sahib and his mates, friendship was not something rooted in give and take, neither was it coloured with expectations. It was a matter of heart, and heart alone, as it should be. In the coming days, I shall endeavour to share, stories from Sahib's life that bear testimony to the bond he shared with only a few.”





Before this, Saira Banu shared a priceless memory featuring Dilip Kumar and music legend Kishore Kumar. The photo was dropped to mark Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary. Sharing the monochrome frame, Saira Banu wrote, “Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favourite films such as Sagina and Padosan.”

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966. Dilip Kumar died in 2021 after a prolonged illness. He was 99.