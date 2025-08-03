Tale Of 2 Elephants In Tamil Nadu Who Have Been 'Best Friends' For 55 Years

An Indian administrative officer has shared the story of an extraordinary friendship between two elephants who have been inseparable for over 55 years.

Supriya Sahu, on Friendship Day, spotlighted Bhama, 75, and Kamatchi, 65, two elephants at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai, Nilgiris.

"This Friendship Day, we celebrate a bond that has stood the test of time not between humans, but between two magnificent elephants," the IAS officer wrote on Sunday. She added a video of the duo strolling side by side.

Bhama and Kamatchi have been at each other's side for decades. Eating together, resting together, and even demanding their sugarcane treats as a pair. "For them, friendship is everything," Ms Sahu said.

"Here's to Bhama and Kamatchi, an enduring symbol of love, loyalty, and lifelong friendship," she wrote, adding the hashtag "Friendship Day."

This Friendship Day, we celebrate a bond that has stood the test of time not between humans, but between two magnificent elephants. Bhama (age 75) and Kamatchi (age 65), have been inseparable best friends at our Theppakadu Elephant Camp at , Mudumalai, Nilgiris for over 55 years.… pic.twitter.com/pmIrU8HiUT — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 3, 2025

The video is now viral online.

A user commented, "Happy Friendship Day Ma'am! Great Examples of Friendship Set by These Wonderful Creatures!"

Another wrote, "Wow nice."

"That's amazing," a comment read.

Someone requested a "longer video" of the majestic creatures.

"Bless these two gentle Souls. May we learn some life lessons from them," read a comment.

Theppakadu Elephant Camp, managed by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, is one of Asia's oldest such camps and currently home to 30 elephants.

Earlier, Ms Sahu showed tribal artisans from Tamil Nadu crafting life-sized elephant replicas from lantana camara, an invasive forest weed. The models, inspired by real elephants from Mudumalai National Park, were installed at Chennai's Edward Elliott's Beach to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

She mentioned that the initiative was guided by an expert group and served a dual purpose, to provide livelihood opportunities to tribal communities and promote ecological restoration by removing harmful plant species.