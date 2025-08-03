"The Guy Who Hated Me In School": Woman's Wholesome Friendship Day Post For Husband Goes Viral

- A woman shared a viral Friendship Day post about her husband, once a disliked classmate
- She broke his Pokémon tiffin box in school, ending their communication for years
- They reconnected 15 years later on a matchmaking app called Jeevansathi
On Friendship Day, the internet is abuzz with selfies, heartfelt posts, and trending hashtags, as friends reminisce about shared memories and inside jokes. Amid this, a woman's Friendship Day post about her husband, who was once a classmate she didn't get along with, has gone viral and captured hearts on social media. Aanchal Rawat shared the touching full-circle love story on X, revealing how her former "enemy" became her life partner.
In her now-viral post, Mr Rawat recalled how her story with her now-husband started on the wrong foot. She described herself as a girl who avoided boys in school. However, one day, a shy, nerdy classmate tried to offer her lunch- a kind gesture she didn't accept too kindly. In a twist of fate, she ended up breaking his prized Pokémon tiffin box. Fifteen years after parting ways, they reconnected on a matchmaking app, and the rest is history.
"I was the kind of girl who didn't want to be friends with boys. A nerdy, shy guy tried to share his lunch with me, and I accidentally broke his Pokémon tiffin box lol.. I think I almost made him cry that day, and he never spoke to me again.. Cut to 15 Years later, I stumbled upon the same nerdy guy on Jeevansathi. His first text was literally 'Will you ever buy me a new tiffin box?' Hamari school time mei dosti toh nahi hui par han hamari shaadi zarur hogi. Happy Friendship Day, Pati Dev," the tweet read, along with a throwback class photo and a wedding picture.
See the post here:
I MARRIED THE GUY WHO HATED ME IN SCHOOL— Aanchal Rawat (@AanchalRaw3702) August 2, 2025
I was the kind of girl who didn't want to be friends with boys. A nerdy shy guy tried to share his lunch with me and i accidentally broke his pokemon tiffin box lol.. I think I almost made him cry that day and he never spoke to me… pic.twitter.com/6zKlV9Num7
The post went viral, capturing hearts with its unique story of past animosity blossoming into love. The comment section was full of witty remarks, warm wishes, and even a dash of envy, as people couldn't help but admire the full-circle romance that had unfolded.
One user wrote, "The kind of love story sometimes I imagine."
Another joke, "He remembered! Hope you never break another tiffin again. Wishing you both all the meals and memories ahead."
A third said, "He remembers the tiffin, not the grudge. That's love."
A fourth added, "Most wholesome thing in my feed today."
