"The Guy Who Hated Me In School": Woman's Wholesome Friendship Day Post For Husband Goes Viral

On Friendship Day, the internet is abuzz with selfies, heartfelt posts, and trending hashtags, as friends reminisce about shared memories and inside jokes. Amid this, a woman's Friendship Day post about her husband, who was once a classmate she didn't get along with, has gone viral and captured hearts on social media. Aanchal Rawat shared the touching full-circle love story on X, revealing how her former "enemy" became her life partner.

In her now-viral post, Mr Rawat recalled how her story with her now-husband started on the wrong foot. She described herself as a girl who avoided boys in school. However, one day, a shy, nerdy classmate tried to offer her lunch- a kind gesture she didn't accept too kindly. In a twist of fate, she ended up breaking his prized Pokémon tiffin box. Fifteen years after parting ways, they reconnected on a matchmaking app, and the rest is history.

"I was the kind of girl who didn't want to be friends with boys. A nerdy, shy guy tried to share his lunch with me, and I accidentally broke his Pokémon tiffin box lol.. I think I almost made him cry that day, and he never spoke to me again.. Cut to 15 Years later, I stumbled upon the same nerdy guy on Jeevansathi. His first text was literally 'Will you ever buy me a new tiffin box?' Hamari school time mei dosti toh nahi hui par han hamari shaadi zarur hogi. Happy Friendship Day, Pati Dev," the tweet read, along with a throwback class photo and a wedding picture.

See the post here:

I MARRIED THE GUY WHO HATED ME IN SCHOOL



I was the kind of girl who didn't want to be friends with boys. A nerdy shy guy tried to share his lunch with me and i accidentally broke his pokemon tiffin box lol.. I think I almost made him cry that day and he never spoke to me… pic.twitter.com/6zKlV9Num7 — Aanchal Rawat (@AanchalRaw3702) August 2, 2025

The post went viral, capturing hearts with its unique story of past animosity blossoming into love. The comment section was full of witty remarks, warm wishes, and even a dash of envy, as people couldn't help but admire the full-circle romance that had unfolded.

One user wrote, "The kind of love story sometimes I imagine."

Another joke, "He remembered! Hope you never break another tiffin again. Wishing you both all the meals and memories ahead."

A third said, "He remembers the tiffin, not the grudge. That's love."

A fourth added, "Most wholesome thing in my feed today."