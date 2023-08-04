On Kishore Kumar's Birth Anniversary, A Pic With Dilip Kumar Shared By Saira Banu

Kishore Kumar with Dilip Kumar (Courtesy: Saira Banu)

Veteran actress Saira Banu often treats fans to priceless vintage images. While most of them feature her alongside her late husband, the legendary Dilip Kumar, she often shares notes and memories associated with other Bollywood icons. A case in point is her latest post remembering cinema and music legend Kishore Kumar on his birthday anniversary. On the occasion, Saira Banu shared a lovely candid black-and-white image of Kishore Kumar with Dilip Kumar. In the image, Dilip Kumar appears to be singing as Kishore Kumar cheers him on.

Attached to the photo, Saira Banu wrote, “Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favourite films such as Sagina and Padosan.”

A few days ago, Saira Banu shared another set of throwback images, this time from the aforementioned film Sagina. In it, she is seen alongside Dilip Kumar. Sharing the stills, the actress said, “Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factory labourer...is an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.”

Speaking about Dilip Kumar, whom she refers to as Sahib, Saira Banu added, “ I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together... they were such good friends and like-minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming Sagina in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn.”

About the photo, the actress said, “Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite... when Sagina, who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib's most spellbinding and enthralling performances.”

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966. Dilip Kumar died in 2021 after a prolonged illness. He was 99.







