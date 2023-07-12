Saira Banu's 'Metamorphosis' From Junglee To 'Out And Out Glamorous Roles'

Image was Instagrammed by Saira Banu. (courtesy: sairabanu)

Earlier this month, veteran actress Saira Banu made her debut on the photo-sharing app and ever since she has been treating her fans to throwback gems from her life, often featuring her late husband Dilip Kumar. On Wednesday also, the actress did nothing different. Saira Banu shared a picture of her from the 1976 film Koi Jeeta Koi Haara and along with it, narrated an intriguing story about her supposed "metamorphosis." Recalling her early days, Saira Banu shared, “This is a vivid memory of my metamorphosis from my first film appearance in “JUNGLEE” to out and out glamorous roles as this one in “Koi Jeeta koi haara”… “Junglee”, was a massively successful hit and the first popular Indian EASTMAN colour film… until now all great colour movies such as “AAN” were processed at London by Technicolour.”

Giving due credit to her mother for helping her in the transformation, Saira Banu continued, "In my transition from a 16-year kid who wore her own best clothes in 1961 in ‘Junglee' to the svelte Western blonde of “PURAB AUR PACCHIM”… I achieved this transformation with the entire help and guidance of the Great Lady that was my mother…”Pari Chehra (Beauty Queen )” NASEEM BANU ji… who completely designed and sculpted my looks in all my work… at that time there were no designers and hardly one or two “films tailor” establishments were on the scene… this is a story after my own heart… fantastically sentimental about it… will narrate later in detail."

The 787-year-old actress signed off by revealing an interesting fact, "the feathers used in this photograph are...can you believe it...are from the world-renowned...The LIDO PARIS supply at that time."

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the story by dropping heart emojis below it.

Take a look at the post here:

Ever since her debut on the photo-sharing app, the actress has been doling out some treasured pictures of herself and her late husband and honestly, we are not complaining. On Tuesday, the actress shared a monochrome image of a young Dilip Kumar, playing cricket, Saira Banu revealed that the Devdas actor once wanted to become a cricketer.

In an elaborate caption, Saira Banu talked about Dilip Kumar's tryst with cricket in his younger days. She wrote, "I always love to see this photograph as I know of his yearning as a youngster to become the country's best sportsman! However, The Almighty and Fate had fashioned a very different destiny for Mohammed Yousuf Khan… at that time, every evening after college he always went to the grounds behind the Metro Cinema to play cricket and football with passion. With other like-minded sports enthusiasts... Sahibji sweetly narrated to me how with great excitement he purchased his first cricket bat and sports shoes from a shop near Metro Cinema...!"

See the full post below:

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on her late husband, legendary Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary. Her first post was dedicated to the superstar. She began the post with the verse, "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon" and wrote, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib."

Take a look at the full post here:

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in October 1966. The two actors have co-starred in a bunch of films like Sagina, Bairaag, Gopi and Duniya. Dilip Kumar had a glorious career spanning over six decades. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.