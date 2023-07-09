Saira Banu In A Throwback Gold: 'Only If Time Stood Still'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sairabanu)

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on her late husband, legendary Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary. Her first post was dedicted to the superstar. Now, Saira Banu has shared a throwback gold featuring herself. In the black and white picture, she is wearing a salwar kameez set with the dupatta draped around her classic bun hairdo. Not to miss the thick kohl-rimmed eyes with the signature winged liner. For the caption, Saira Banu wrote, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone...Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!” The picture became an instant hit on social media platform. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Before this, Saira Banu recalled how Dilip Kumar used to always wear white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of "Bush" shirts. Alongside a picture of the veteran superstar, Saira Banu wrote, “Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of "Bush" shirts... I requested and got around him to please wear a few colour shades In his shirts... here he is laughing at me saying look! I am wearing a colour... a yellow that you like Saira... but on condition that you promise to wear fluffy Organdy sarees that make you seem more substantial! Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again!”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in October 1966. The two actors have co-starred in a bunch of films like Sagina, Bairaag, Gopi and Duniya.

Saira Banu, in her first-ever Instagram post, shared a heartfelt note with a verse reading: "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon.”

Dilip Kumar had a glorious career spanning over six decades. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.