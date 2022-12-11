At Dilip Kumar's 100th Birth Anniversary Film Festival, Saira Banu Gets Emotional. See Pics

Saira Banu pictured at Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes film festival.

It is legendary actor Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary today (December 11), and to celebrate his birthday Film Heritage Foundation has organised a two-day film festival titled Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes. On Saturday, Saira Banu arrived at the opening ceremony of the film festival, and upon seeing a poster of the late megastar, she appeared teary-eyed. The veteran actress looked evergreen in a black kurta set. Farida Jalal, Asha Parikh, Waheeda Rehman, Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha, Ramesh Sippy, Divya Dutta and other celebs were also spotted at the screening.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Saira Banu posed with Dilip Kumar's poster.

Saira Banu was pictured at the screening.

Saira Banu appeared teary-eyed.

Saira Babu was pictured with Aisha Parikh and Waheeda Rehman.

Prem Chopra and Poonam Sinha were pictured at the screening.

Farida Jalal was pictured at the screening.

Ramesh Sippy with wife Kiran Juneja, Kunal Kapoor and Divya Dutta.

Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes, a two-day film festival, commenced on Saturday (December 10, 2022) and will continue till Sunday (December 11, 2022). During the film festival, Dilip Kumar's critically acclaimed films such as Devdas, Aan, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

Dilip Kumar and Sair Banu got married in October 1966. On July 7, 2021, Dilip Kumar died due to a prolonged illness. The legendary star has given numerous blockbuster movies such as Mughal-E-Azam, Gunga Jumna, Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Kranti and many more.