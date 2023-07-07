Saira Banu, 78, Joins Instagram, Dedicates First Post To Dilip Kumar: 'Love, Respect For My Kohinoor'

Saira Banu posted this throwback gold. (courtesy: sairabanu)

Film veteran Saira Banu, 78, just made her Instagram debut on her husband and film legend Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary, on Friday. Saira Banu dedicated her first-ever post to Dilip Kumar. She began the post with the verse, "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon" and wrote, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib."

Ms Banu added in her extensive post, "This is the day, "7th of July" at "7 am" when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, 'Sahib', as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets." She added in her note, "My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still. I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were co-stars of films such as Sagina, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. The actress married Dilip Kumar in October 1966. She added in her note, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time."

Pouring her heart out in the note, Saira Banu wrote, "Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being... a true picture of humility with dignity."

Explaining the purpose of her Instagram profile, Saira Banu wrote, "On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Read Saira Banu's note here:

In her Instagram bio, Saira Banu wrote, "'Hindustan ke 'KOHINOOR' Dilip Sahib ke liye. Hamari zindagi ke andekhay aur ansunay kissey... (For the Koninoor of India - Dilip Kumar. Some unheard and unseen anecdotes from our lives)." Her display picture also happens to be a throwback with Dilip Kumar.

Here's a screenshot of Saira Banu's Instagram bio.

Screenshot of Saira Banu's Instagram bio

Dilip Kumar, in his six-decade long career, had starred in acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. Dilip Kumar was known for playing tragic heroes in films like Andaz, Baabul, Mela, Deedar and Jogan. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, which he received in 2015. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was the first winner of the Filmfare Best Actor award - for 1956's Azaa. The legendary actor also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.